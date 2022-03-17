24 projects of Rs2,989 cr approved

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

As many as 24 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving an investment of around Rs 2,989.44 crore and potential to generate around 5,610 jobs were approved in the meeting of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

The proposals approved included that of Shiva Weld Mesh, VPO Burma Papri in Nahan (Sirmaur) for manufacturing sanitary pad, N-95 masks, medical Instruments; M/s Aditya Industries Unit-II, in Kala-Amb (Sirmour) for manufacturing shredding scrap; M/s Greenko ZeroC Pvt. Ltd., Thathal village, Amb in Una district for manufacturing green ammonia, green hydrogen and nitrogen. Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati conducted the proceedings of the meeting.—