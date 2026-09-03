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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 24 scrub typhus cases in Shimla during monsoon

24 scrub typhus cases in Shimla during monsoon

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Common symptoms include fever, severe headache, body aches, chills, weakness, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
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As many as 24 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Shimla district since the onset of the monsoon season this year, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Yash Pal Ranta on Wednesday. He advised people to remain vigilant as scrub typhus was transmitted through the bite of infected larval mites, commonly found in areas with bushes, grass, fields and dense vegetation. “Common symptoms include fever, severe headache, body aches, chills, weakness, rash and swollen lymph nodes. A dark scab-like lesion known as an eschar may also be present in some cases,” he added.

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The CMO advised people to avoid sitting or lying directly on grass or bare ground, wear full-sleeve clothes, long trousers and covered footwear while working in fields or areas with vegetation, keep grass, weeds and bushes trimmed around houses, maintain cleanliness in and around homes, bathe and wash clothes after working in fields or dense vegetation and avoid self-medication and seek medical advice if fever persists.

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“Scrub typhus is treatable when diagnosed early. Anyone experiencing persistent fever, severe headache, body aches or other suggestive symptoms should visit the nearest health facility without delay. Adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of scrub typhus has been ensured at all health facilities in the district,” he added.

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The CMO said that the Health Department was closely monitoring the situation and had directed all medical facilities to maintain surveillance and ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment and reporting of scrub typhus cases.

Wear full-sleeve shirts, trousers, covered footwear

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  • People have been advised to avoid sitting or lying directly on grass or bare ground, wear full-sleeve clothes, long trousers and covered footwear while working in fields or areas with vegetation
  • They have been also been advised to keep grass, weeds and bushes trimmed around houses, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes

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