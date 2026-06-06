24-year-old Vibhu Pathania elected Gagwal panchayat pradhan

Defying the lure of a professional career despite an impressive academic record, 24-year-old Vibhu Pathania has chosen the path of public service by entering grassroots politics. She recently won the election for the post of Pradhan of Gagwal Gram Panchayat in the Indora Development Block of Kangra district, becoming one of the youngest panchayat heads in the region.

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A resident of Thapkor village, Vibhu emerged victorious in a triangular contest and has already outlined an ambitious development agenda for her panchayat. Academically accomplished, she holds a BSc and MSc in chemistry from MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, as well as a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree. Despite having promising career opportunities, she opted to dedicate herself to public service and rural development.

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Speaking about her priorities, Vibhu said that strengthening basic infrastructure and improving public amenities would remain at the forefront of her efforts during her five-year tenure. She also pledged to focus on social issues, including anti-drug awareness campaigns, environmental conservation, and effective waste and plastic waste management within the panchayat.

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“Rural sanitation and ensuring an adequate drinking water supply will also be among my key development goals,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to the voters of Gagwal Panchayat, Vibhu said that she would serve the people with dedication, sincerity and hard work. She emphasised that active participation in grassroots governance is one of the most effective ways to bring meaningful change to rural communities.

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Vibhu credited her inspiration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his vision of development and public service encouraged her to take on a leadership role. She also acknowledged the guidance and support of her elder brother, Rahul Pathania, a former zila parishad member from Damtal ward in Indora.

Her victory is being viewed as a positive indicator of growing youth participation in local governance and leadership, reflecting an increasing willingness among educated young people to contribute directly to rural development and community welfare.