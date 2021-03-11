243 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

As many as 243 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 309,301. Besides, one person died of the virus in Sirmaur. The number of active cases declined to 1,876.

The highest 69 cases were recorded in Shimla, followed by 52 in Kangra and 23 each in Mandi and Hamirpur.