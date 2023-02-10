24x7 service sought at Sainj CHC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 9

Residents of the Sainj valley in Kullu district have urged the Health Department and the state government to ensure health services at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Sainj round the clock to facilitate the people of the area.

They said that the previous government had upgraded this hospital to 50-bed facility. But, this hospital is providing health services in the daytime only.

Residents of the Sainj valley said that due to lack of health services at night hours in this hospital, the people were facing inconvenience in availing medical care facilities in odd hours.

Mahesh Sharma, president of Sainj Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We have been demanding medical care facilities in this hospital round the clock. There are several remote villages in Sainj valley, which need medical facilities nearby. At odd hours, we have to transport patient to civil hospital at Banjar or regional hospital at Kullu for medical aid.”

“Hence, we urge the state government to take necessary action to ensure medical care facilities to the people in this institution round the clock,” he added.

When tried to contact, Dr Sapna Sharma, Block Medical Officer at Banjar, did not respond to the call.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Kullu, Dr Nagraj said, “Due to the shortage of staff, the Health Department could not start round-the-clock service. As soon as we will get the adequate staff, health services will be ensured round the clock at the CHC, Sainj.”