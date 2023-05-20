Rs 25.84 cr for tourist complex at Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 19

The state government has sanctioned Rs 25.84 crore for the construction of a tourist complex on the banks of the Beas at Nadaun, home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced the tourist complex project and laid its foundation stone a few days before the announcement of the Assembly elections last year. The Congress, then in opposition, had accused the BJP government of not making any budgetary allocation for the project.

Vijay Kumar, Special Secretary, Tourism, in a letter dated May 18, 2023, has communicated to the Director, Tourism, that the government has given approval for Rs 25.84 crore for the tourism complex at Nadaun.