Rs 25.84 cr for tourist complex at Nadaun

Hamirpur, May 19
The state government has sanctioned Rs 25.84 crore for the construction of a tourist complex on the banks of the Beas at Nadaun, home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced the tourist complex project and laid its foundation stone a few days before the announcement of the Assembly elections last year. The Congress, then in opposition, had accused the BJP government of not making any budgetary allocation for the project.
Vijay Kumar, Special Secretary, Tourism, in a letter dated May 18, 2023, has communicated to the Director, Tourism, that the government has given approval for Rs 25.84 crore for the tourism complex at Nadaun.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in