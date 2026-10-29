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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25 Chamba panchayats, MC areas designated drug red zones

25 Chamba panchayats, MC areas designated drug red zones

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal chairs a meeting of the Narco Coordination Committee held in Chamba on Wednesday.
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The Chamba district administration has identified 25 panchayats and municipal council (MC) areas as red zones based on the number of drug-related cases reported there and has stepped up efforts to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, while chairing a meeting of the district-level Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) in Chamba on Wednesday, said that drug prevention committees had been reconstituted and strengthened in all 13 red-zone panchayats and MC areas identified earlier. He directed the officials concerned to constitute similar committees in 12 newly identified red-zone areas.

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The Deputy Commissioner instructed sub-divisional magistrates to expedite anti-drug measures and ensure regular meetings of drug prevention committees. To strengthen monitoring and reporting of drug-related activities at the grassroots level, a ‘chitta volunteer’ wso be designated in every panchayat.

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Repaswal reviewed the enforcement measures and directed the officials to strictly implement the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), curb the illegal sale of tobacco products and prevent smoking in public places. He also called for expediting the identification, demarcation and seizure of properties acquired by offenders through illegal activities under the NDPS Act.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said that 70 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act in the district and the arrest of 95 persons till October 28 this year.

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The police seized around 19.996 kg of charas, 575.99 gram of heroin (chitta), 2.169 kg of poppy husk and 868 poppy plants during the period. Gold and silver jewellery and cash were also recovered.

Under the COTPA, the police and enforcement authorities issued 2,511 challans for violations and collected fines amounting to Rs 3,12,950 during the year so far.

The administration is also installing LED screens at public places to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and discourage substance use.

Deputy Director (Higher Education) Vikas Mahajan, Assistant Commissioner (State Taxes and Excise) Nutan Mahajan, District Programme Officer Dr Karan Hiteshi, District Welfare Officer Manjul Thakur, Deputy Director (Education) Manohar Lal, District Employment Officer Jitender Singh attended the meeting.

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