Rs25 cr to be spent on improving water supply in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 7

Providing potable water to people is the priority of the government and over Rs 1,000 crore is being spent on improving the water supply system in the state.

This was stated by Subhash Thakur, MLA, Bilaspur, after laying the foundation stone of water supply schemes worth Rs 25 crore. The MLA performed a bhumi poojan for the Rs 20 crore Bhatoli water supply scheme and Rs 5 crore water supply scheme at Malyawar.

He said the Bhatoli scheme would provide sufficient water to 16 panchayats that were facing the water shortage, especially during summer seasons. He said eight water storage tanks would be constructed and over 2,370 water connections would be installed. He said to improve the water supply in the constituency, over Rs 14 crore was being spent.

He said CM Jai Ram Thakur had sanctioned Rs 6.6 crore for a bridge over the Satluj near Bhatoli that would provide the direct access to the people and save time and money. The government was committed for the welfare of common man, he added. —