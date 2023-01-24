Rs 25 crore okayed for Chamba medical college complex

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 23

The state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore in the first phase to speed up the ongoing construction work of the new building complex of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital at Sarol near the district headquarter town of Chamba.

Addressing mediapersons here today, local MLA Neeraj Nayar said that the government was serious about the health facilities for the people of the aspirational district.

Nayar said the government was committed to complete the construction works of the medical building complex as early as possible so that the people of the remote district could get all types of health facilities at their district headquarter.

Besides, he said to address the parking problem at the district headquarter town, a multi-storied parking complex with market plaza had been proposed at the old bus stand layout plan for which would be prepared soon.

Nayar said he would discuss the issue with the officials concerned and ask them to prepare an DPR with regard to the parking complex so that he could take the up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for further clearance.

When constructed, the parking complex would go a long way in resolving the traffic jam and parking problem, thereby making the regulation of traffic smooth in the town, Nayar hoped.