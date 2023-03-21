25 farmers trained in beekeeping

Hamirpur, March 20
Twenty-five farmers completed their one-week training in beekeeping at the College of Forestry and Horticulture, Neri, today.
College Dean Dr Som Dev Sharma said this batch of farmers was from Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district. Experts trained the participants in various aspects of beekeeping.
Sidhpur farmer Duni Chand said beekeeping was never so interesting. “The training helped us learn about the behaviour of bees and extraction of honey,” he said. During the programme, the farmers were also told about various diseases that afflicted the bees and their cure.
