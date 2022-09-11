25 fresh Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

As many as 25 cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 3,11,626. However, there was no death due to the virus and the number of active cases declined to 335.

The highest number of 11 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by five in Mandi, four in Shimla, two in Sirmaur, one each in Hamirpur, Kullu and Solan while no case was reported in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts.