25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

As many as 25 passengers were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus on way from Mcleodganj to Dharamsala rolled down a gorge near Terra Lines in Dharamsala Cantonment area today evening.

The injured were taken to Army Hospital and Dharamsala Zonal Hospital. The sources said that at the time of accident there were 25 passengers in the bus. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down the gorge breaking the parapet.

Army personnel present at the spot were first to come to the rescue of passengers. They helped in shifting the inquired out of damaged vehicle into ambulances.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said three passengers have received orthopaedic injuries, but these were not life threatening. Rest of the passengers received minor injuries in the accident, he said.