25 new Covid cases Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, June 10
As many as 25 Covid cases were reported in the state today. However, there was no death. The number of active cases rose to 140.
Nine cases were recorded in Kangra, five each in Mandi and Hamirpur, three in Lahaul and Spiti and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Shimla.
