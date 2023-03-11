25 outsourced workers lose job

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 10

As many as 25 outsourced workers in the Jal Shaki Department in Jawali division in Kangra district have been left jobless after the firm that hired them didn’t renew their contract. As per information, they had been working in the department for the past two years. The workers have appealed to the state government to merge their services in other government departments.

Jal Shakti Jawali division Executive Engineer Ajay Kumar Sharma said they had been hired by private company “Shimla Clean Ways”.