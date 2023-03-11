25 outsourced workers lose job

Nurpur, March 10
As many as 25 outsourced workers in the Jal Shaki Department in Jawali division in Kangra district have been left jobless after the firm that hired them didn’t renew their contract. As per information, they had been working in the department for the past two years. The workers have appealed to the state government to merge their services in other government departments.
Jal Shakti Jawali division Executive Engineer Ajay Kumar Sharma said they had been hired by private company “Shimla Clean Ways”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...