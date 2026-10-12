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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25 patients benefit from IMA Sunday OPD in Dharamsala

25 patients benefit from IMA Sunday OPD in Dharamsala

The OPD offered consultations in paediatrics, surgery and orthopaedics

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Naresh Thakur
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Patients and doctors at the Sunday OPD organised by the IMA- Dharamsala.
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Around 25 patients benefited from specialist consultations at the Sunday OPD organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Dharamsala.

The OPD offered consultations in paediatrics, surgery and orthopaedics. Dr Atul Gupta, paediatric endocrinologist and president of the IMA-Dharamsala, Dr Ankit Shukla, surgeon, and Dr Amit Verma, orthopaedic specialist, examined patients and provided medical advice.

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The initiative aims to make specialist healthcare accessible to people and promote timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and preventive healthcare.

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Dr Atul Gupta said the IMA was committed to serving the community through such healthcare initiatives. He emphasised on the importance of addressing the health needs of children and adolescents, adding that early identification of medical, developmental and behavioural concerns could help ensure timely intervention.

As part of its future plans, IMA-Dharamsala intends to introduce speech and hearing services, along with psychological assessment facilities for children and adolescents.

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The proposed services will focus on identifying speech and communication difficulties, hearing problems, developmental delays and psychological or behavioural concerns. The initiative also aims to sensitise parents about the importance of seeking professional advice if they notice difficulties related to their children’s speech, hearing, learning, behaviour or overall development.

Dr Gupta said the association would continue to work towards expanding healthcare services for the benefit of society.

Through the Sunday OPD, IMA Dharamsala aims to bring specialist medical consultations closer to the public and strengthen community healthcare, with particular emphasis on early diagnosis, preventive care and children’s overall well-being.

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