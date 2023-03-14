25 pc area under Rabi crops hit by dry spell

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 13

The enduring dry spell has affected around 25 per cent of the cropped area of Rabi in the state. As per the crop loss review done by the Department of Agriculture around 10 days ago, the loss in monetary terms is nearing the Rs 100-crore mark. Out of the cropped area of 4,01,843 hectares, 1,04,920 hectares have been affected by varying degree.

“While around 25 per cent cropped area has been affected by the dry spell, the loss in production was estimated to be around 10 to 15 per cent,” said Rajesh Kaushik, Director, Department of Agriculture. “The monetary loss has been pegged at around Rs 94 crore,” he said.

Considering that these estimates were till March 2 and the dry spell has continued unabated since then, the affected area and the loss of production must have increased. Till today, the month of March has seen 86 per cent deficit rainfall with most districts recording over 90 per cent deficit.

“We are hoping that occasional thunderstorms and cloudy skies in the last two weeks would keep the damage down as moisture is not lost. We will know the exact status in our next review,” said Kaushik, adding that wheat is the most affected crop by the dry spell.

Himachal Kisan Sabha president Kuldeep Tanwar feels the actual situation on the ground could be worse than estimated. “Apart from Rabi crops, the dry spell has affected off-season vegetables like peas, cabbage, cauliflower, etc, and spices like garlic in different areas of the state,” said Tanwar.

“The patwaris should be directed to do ‘gardawaris’ in their areas to understand the actual impact of the dry spell,” Tanwar added.

The Weather Department is expecting thunderstorms and light rain over the next five-six days. “We have had rain and thunderstorms at some places today. The trend is likely to continue for the next five-six days. For the next two days, the disturbance will be a little weak but we are expecting fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm from March 16 to 19,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.