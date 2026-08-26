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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25 schools showcase skills in CBSE expo at St Edward’s School, Shimla

25 schools showcase skills in CBSE expo at St Edward’s School, Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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CBSE Skill Expo and Guidance Festival 2026-27 being held at St Edward’s School, Shimla, on Tuesday.
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Students of St Edward’s School, Shimla, gained exposure to emerging career opportunities, industry expectations, technology, and essential skills for the future during the CBSE Skill Expo and Guidance Festival 2026-27, organised at the school on Tuesday.

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The expo brought together distinguished educationists, experts, industry professionals, and students to celebrate skill education, innovation, creativity, and emerging career opportunities.

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Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari and DIG Anjum Ara served as the chief guests on the occasion. The distinguished guests of honour included Dr Biswajit Saha, Professor and Director, Department of Skill Education, CBSE; Satish Pahal, Joint Director, Department of Skill Education, CBSE, New Delhi; Dr Gaurav Kapoor, an expert in skill development from Delhi; Dr Shakti Arora, a cyber expert from Panipat; and Karishma Gupta, Territory Manager, Turnitin, Delhi.

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Principal Rev Fr Henry Joseph Raj formally welcomed the guests and outlined the vision and objectives of the event.

The DGP highlighted the importance of equipping young people with practical skills, adaptability, and responsible use of technology. His address encouraged students to look beyond conventional career pathways and develop the confidence to explore emerging opportunities.

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“The CBSE Skill Expo 2026-27 provides students with a platform to showcase vocational skills, creativity, innovation, and problem-solving abilities through experiential learning. This year’s expo focused on seven contemporary and future-oriented themes: animation, visual effects, gaming and comics; environment and sustainability; health and wellness; entrepreneurship and financial literacy; tourism and hospitality; agriculture and rural development; and media, design and communication,” said the Principal.

“Students of 25 schools presented projects based on these themes, adding academic and professional depth to the expo. The project presentations were evaluated by an expert jury panel comprising Payal Khanna, award-winning coach and author; Dhruv Bragta, Vice-President and Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Kunal Singh Chauhan, co-founder, Progressive Growers Association; and Dr Digvijay Singh Thakur, neurosurgeon, IGMC. Their expert assessment provided students with valuable professional feedback and recognition for the creativity, relevance, innovation, and practical application demonstrated through their projects,” he added.

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