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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25 Shoolini University researchers feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

25 Shoolini University researchers feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The recognition spans 12 scientific disciplines, including Environmental Sciences, Nanotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Biotechnology and Pharmacology.
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Twenty-five researchers from Shoolini University have been recognised in the latest World’s Top 2% Scientists list released by Elsevier, with seven also featuring in the career-long research impact category. The recognition spans 12 scientific disciplines, including Environmental Sciences, Nanotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Biotechnology and Pharmacology.

Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University, described the recognition as progress towards the university's founding ambition. "When we started Shoolini, we had a simple but ambitious dream to create a university where young people could be inspired by all the knowledge around us, be curious, ask the right questions and ultimately make an impact in the world. Seeing 25 of our researchers earn global recognition is a sign that we are steadily moving towards that dream."

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Developed by a research team led by Stanford University's Prof John P A Ioannidis, the database measures citation impact using Scopus data. Selection is based on placement among the top 100,000 scientists by a composite citation score or the top 2% of a scientific subfield.

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Alongside this individual recognition, the university's research data, updated in October, records 6,086 publications for 2009–2026, an h-index of 174 and an average of 32.1 citations per paper.

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