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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25-year-old trekker from Jharkhand goes missing on Chanderkhani trail

25-year-old trekker from Jharkhand goes missing on Chanderkhani trail

Sukant set out alone for the Chanderkhani trek at around 7.30 am on August 8

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Sukant Guin. File photo
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A 25-year-old trekker from Jharkhand has gone missing while undertaking the Chanderkhani trek near Naggar in Manali subdivision, prompting police to launch a search operation in the mountainous terrain.

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The missing trekker has been identified as Sukant Guin, a resident of Loha Patti in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. He is currently studying in Jalandhar, Punjab, and had travelled to Kullu from Jalandhar on August 7.

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According to information, Sukant set out alone for the Chanderkhani trek at around 7.30 am on August 8. During the trek, he contacted a friend and shared details about his journey and the route he was taking. However, no communication has been established with him since August 9.

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His mobile phone has also remained switched off, raising concerns about his safety, particularly as the Chanderkhani route passes through rugged and remote mountainous terrain where mobile connectivity is limited in several stretches.

The Patlikul police received information about the missing trekker through the District Police Control Room (DPCR), Kullu. Following the report, the police launched efforts to trace him and formed a search team to look for him along the trekking route and in surrounding areas. A local rescue team has also been engaged in the search-and-rescue operation.

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Superintendent of Police Abishek Sekar said a team had been sent to search for the missing youth. “Police personnel are making efforts to locate him and ascertain his whereabouts,” he said.

The Chanderkhani trek, located in the Naggar region, is popular among trekkers for its scenic mountain landscapes and views of the surrounding Himalayan ranges. The route was historically used by people travelling to Malana village. However, the terrain can be challenging, particularly for solo trekkers, due to steep stretches, changing weather conditions and limited communication facilities.

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