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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 25-year-old young man sacrifices his life to save drowning friend in Kullu

25-year-old young man sacrifices his life to save drowning friend in Kullu

The deceased’s friend accidentally entered deep water while the entire group was bathing in the Khalada Nala

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Kullu, Updated At : 06:57 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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In an incident that has left an entire village in mourning, a 25-year-old young man saved his drowning friend from a river but lost his own life to the fierce current in the Khalada Nala area of the Lug Valley on Friday.

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The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Kumar, son of Kamal Kishore, a resident of Hawai Shiyah village in Bhunter subdivision. According to the available information, Nikhil was returning from the Shirad fair with a group of friends on the said day. Seeking relief from the scorching summer heat, the group decided to take a dip in the Khalada Nala.

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While they were bathing, one of Nikhil’s friends suddenly stepped into deep water and began to drown. Seeing his friend struggling for life, Nikhil did not hesitate for a moment. Without any regard for his own safety, he jumped into the river.

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Summoning all his strength, Nikhil managed to pull his friend safely to the shore. But in the process, the powerful river current swept him away. The force of the water was so strong that Nikhil lost his balance and was carried downstream.

Onlookers raised an alarm as the horrifying scene unfolded. Local residents and employees of a nearby project immediately launched a rescue operation. Nikhil was pulled out of the river and rushed to the regional hospital in Kullu. But, by the time he reached the hospital, it was already too late and doctors pronounced him dead.

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Nikhil’s sudden death has plunged his family into deep grief.

Confirming the incident, Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal said police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and the victim’s relatives. After the post-mortem procedure was completed, the body was handed over to the family.

“What greater example of friendship could there be? A young man staked his own life to save his companion,” said a local resident, echoing the sentiment of many who have been moved to tears by the tragedy.

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