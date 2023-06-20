Rs 250-cr milk processing plant to come up in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

The state government will collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dhagwar vilalge in Kangra district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting here today, said that the milk processing plant would be set up at a cost of about Rs 250 crore and the NDDB’s assistance would be taken in its operation and marketing of its products.

Sukhu said that the capacity of the Dagwar plant would range from one lakh litre to three lakh litre and high quality milk products would also be prepared there. “The Congress in its ‘pratigyapatra’ had promised to buy cow milk for Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre from farmers and the government is moving towards fulfilling the promise,” he added.

Will benefit farmers of Hamirpur, Una The plant will be established at Dhagwar village in Kangra in collaboration with the Dairy Development Board

The plant to be set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore will benefit farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba

He said that the Dagwar plant would benefit the farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba districts and the NDDB shall conduct a survey for a milk collection system in these areas.

The Chief Minister said that the government was determined not to use plastic in the packaging of dairy products and so alternatives would be explored.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said that he would provide all possible help to Himachal for this mission. The NDDB would also provide two consultants at its own cost for operating the plant and marketing its milk products.