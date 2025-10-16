DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 250-kg substandard food items destroyed

250-kg substandard food items destroyed

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A departmental team destroyed about 250 kg of substandard food items during a special checking drive conducted near Saru on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway.
Advertisement

In a major drive to ensure the availability of safe and pure food products and sweets during the festive season, the Food Safety Department has launched a crackdown against food adulteration. On Tuesday, a departmental team destroyed about 250 kg of substandard food items during a special checking drive conducted near Saru on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway.

Advertisement

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Deepak Anand, who supervised the inspection of goods-laden vehicles entering Chamba from the neighbouring state of Punjab. During the inspection, the team seized 150 kg of skimmed milk powder and 100 kg of paneer (cheese) being transported without proper labelling. Both items lacked manufacturing and expiry dates, following which the department ordered their immediate destruction.

Advertisement

Besides these recoveries, the team also inspected HRTC buses to ensure that no substandard or adulterated food products were being transported into the district through any means. So far, the department has collected 35 food samples from various areas, which have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against the defaulters once the reports are received. Anand said a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against those selling adulterated or poor-quality items during the festive period.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts