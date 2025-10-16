250-kg substandard food items destroyed

In a major drive to ensure the availability of safe and pure food products and sweets during the festive season, the Food Safety Department has launched a crackdown against food adulteration. On Tuesday, a departmental team destroyed about 250 kg of substandard food items during a special checking drive conducted near Saru on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway.

Advertisement

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Deepak Anand, who supervised the inspection of goods-laden vehicles entering Chamba from the neighbouring state of Punjab. During the inspection, the team seized 150 kg of skimmed milk powder and 100 kg of paneer (cheese) being transported without proper labelling. Both items lacked manufacturing and expiry dates, following which the department ordered their immediate destruction.

Advertisement

Besides these recoveries, the team also inspected HRTC buses to ensure that no substandard or adulterated food products were being transported into the district through any means. So far, the department has collected 35 food samples from various areas, which have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against the defaulters once the reports are received. Anand said a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against those selling adulterated or poor-quality items during the festive period.