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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 250 Palampur farm varsity pensioners launch indefinite dharna over pending dues

250 Palampur farm varsity pensioners launch indefinite dharna over pending dues

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:06 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Pensioners of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, during the indefinite dharna outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Tuesday.
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Pensioners of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, began an indefinite dharna on the university campus on Tuesday, accusing the administration of adopting an insensitive approach towards their long-pending demands and legitimate financial dues.

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Around 250 pensioners, including retired Class IV employees, senior officials, former vice-chancellors and super-senior pensioners, participated in the two-hour daily protest outside the Administrative Block. Similar protests were also held at the university’s research centres in Kullu, Sirmaur and Una.

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SP Sharma, president of the HP Agriculture University Pensioners’ Sabha, said the pensioners had been compelled to launch the agitation after repeated representations, meetings and assurances failed to bring about any concrete solution to their grievances.

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He said the Sabha was particularly distressed over pending applications for medical reimbursement submitted by critically ill pensioners on humanitarian grounds. In some cases, he alleged, pensioners had died while waiting for the university to respond to their appeals.

He cited the case of VK Sharma, who had been undergoing treatment in Delhi and submitted an application for medical reimbursement in January. He died last week without receiving any response from the university, he claimed. Several other appeals of seriously ill pensioners were also reportedly pending.

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The pensioners have also raised the issue of unpaid pension allowances to super-senior pensioners, some of whom are confined to their homes due to advanced age. Sharma said Dearness Relief (DR) for the regular period had also not been released despite written assurances by the university’s Finance Officer.

Another major grievance relates to the payment of Pension Allowance. Dr Sharma said the Himachal Pradesh Government, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, had been paying Pension Allowance on revised pension since October 2022. However, CSK Agriculture University pensioners were allegedly still being paid the allowance on pre-revised pension, causing financial loss to them for nearly four years.

The Sabha also alleged that court directions in several pension cases, including matters relating to leave encashment, had not been implemented, further delaying the settlement of legitimate dues.

“The pensioners have been running from pillar to post for the settlement of their genuine demands. Despite repeated representations and assurances, there has been little tangible progress,” he said.

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