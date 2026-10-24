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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 250 teachers attend workshop on library management in Kangra

250 teachers attend workshop on library management in Kangra

Samagra Shiksha workshop focuses on reading habits, data accuracy, school improvement

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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DIET Kangra Principal Dr Nisha Katoch being felicitated.
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Around 250 teachers from the Nagrota Bagwan and Kangra education blocks participated in a two-day district-level workshop on library management and UDISE+ at Government Senior Secondary School, Ichhi, organised by Samagra Shiksha, Kangra.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Vice-Chairman Ajay Verma attended the workshop as the chief guest and interacted with teachers on strengthening government schools and improving the quality of education.

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Emphasising the pivotal role of teachers in nation-building, Verma said they shaped society and guided students towards the future. He referred to initiatives taken by the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide teachers with a stable working environment by restricting transfers, enabling them to focus on teaching.

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Highlighting the importance of libraries, he said regular reading helped students develop their imagination, language proficiency, logical thinking and independent learning skills.

The workshop focused on effective library management, fostering reading habits among students and making optimum use of available library resources. Participants also received guidance on the accurate, complete and timely collection and entry of school-related data under the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+).

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The importance of accuracy, transparency and accountability in data management was also emphasised, given their role in educational planning and policy implementation.

DIET Kangra Principal Dr Nisha Katoch welcomed the chief guest. Education officials, school heads, trainers and library master trainers from both education blocks participated in the workshop, which aimed to strengthen institutional capacity and improve the learning environment in schools.

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