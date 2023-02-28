251 Kullu villages get ODF+ tag in 11 months

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 27

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, as many as 251 villages of the district have achieved open defecation-free (ODF) plus status in the past 11 months.

On October 2, 2016, the government had formally declared Kullu as an ODF district. Now, the cleanliness campaign has been intensified with scientific and effective methods of solid and liquid waste management now being worked on. Also, the new twin technologies are being promoted for toilets.

To fulfil the mission goals, targets have been fixed for every panchayat in the district and a timeline has also been set to complete them.

According to officials of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the levels/categories have been decided by the Union Government for ODF+ villages and the assessment is done on a regular basis.

In the district, the ODF+ category had 134 villages till the end of last session, but now the number has increased to 259. A total of 125 villages have been added to the category.

Similarly, four more villages have been added to the ODF+ aspiring category in 11 months and the number now stands at eight. Till last year, 129 villages were included in the ODF+ rising category and 114 more have been added to it, taking the total to 243. Apart from this, eight villages have also been included in the ODF+ model category, taking the total to nine.

Notably, the ODF+ tag is given to villages where there is a complete ban on open defecation, toilets are present in every household and institution, and at least one public toilet has been built at the gram panchayat level.

The ODF+ aspiring villages maintain the ODF status and have solid or liquid waste management in place. The ODF+ rising villages maintain the ODF status and have arrangements for both solid and liquid waste management.

Meanwhile, ODF+ model villages maintain the ODF status, have solid and liquid waste management in place, no garbage, filth, dirty water flowing in the open and there’s no dumping of plastic in public places. Also, ODF IEC messages are propagated in these villages.