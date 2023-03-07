257 clusters selected for ph 1 of Shiva project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that 257 clusters had been selected for the first phase of Rs 1,292 crore HP Shiva project.

The Chief Minister revealed this after a meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s Project Readiness Financing Mission team here today.

“A target has been set to benefit about 15,000 farmers and orchardists by setting up orchards in an area of 4,000 hectares,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that this project would be implemented in five years. Under this project, sub-tropical fruit-crop gardens will be set up in about 400 clusters on a total of 6,000 hectares in two phases.

The Chief Minister stressed on the plantation of various fruit plants that can be grown in the low-lying areas so that the fruit diversity in the area could be increased.