Rs 25L monorail to ease orchard work in Mandi

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday inaugurated a Rs 25-lakh monorail system at the Palohata-II cluster under the HP Shiva Project in Sundernagar development block of Mandi district, aiming to reduce manual labour and improve the transportation of agricultural inputs and harvested fruits.

Negi, who also holds the Revenue, Tribal Development and Public Grievances Redressal portfolios, said the system would help farmers transport manure, fertilisers and other materials across orchards, besides carrying harvested produce and reducing the physical effort involved in moving heavy loads.

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The monorail has been installed by the Horticulture Department as a pilot project following discussions during the minister’s earlier visit to the cluster. Its performance will be assessed before similar facilities are considered for other horticultural areas, depending on local requirements.

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Negi said such technology was already being used in horticulturally advanced countries and could improve orchard management if successfully adapted to local conditions.

He said the HP Shiva Project was a major initiative to strengthen the horticulture-based economy in the state’s lower regions. Around Rs 1,100 crore was being spent under the project to develop horticulture across nearly 6,000 hectares in seven districts. Despite delays caused by natural disasters, implementation had gathered pace, he added.

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In Mandi district, horticultural development was being undertaken across around 1,000 hectares, with plantation in the targeted areas scheduled for completion by February.