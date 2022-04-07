26,346 clear examination for posts of driver, constable of Himachal Police

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

A total of 26,346 candidates have cleared the written examination for the posts of constable (male and female) and driver organized by the Himachal Police on March 27.

Qualified candidates would be called for presenting documentation by the district recruitment committees.

As many as 1,87,476 applications were received for the posts out of which 1,54,153 candidates appeared in physical tests. As many as 75,803 candidates — 60,454 males, 14,653 females and 696 male constable drivers — qualified the physical efficiency test and physical standards test.

Out of the 75,803 qualified candidates, 1,046 remained absent and 74,757 candidates of all districts appeared in the written examination

and 26,346 cleared the written exam. —