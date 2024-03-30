26 colleges take part in HPTU sports meet

Hamirpur, March 29
Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Shashi Dhiman inaugurated the HPTU sports meet at Gautam Group of Colleges (GGC) here yesterday.
Dhiman, while addressing students, said participation in sports was important for students “as it helps in overall personality development of an individual”. He added that players from over 26 professional colleges of the state, including government and private institutions, were taking part in the tournament. He added that 812 students, including 225 women, were participating in the event.
Dean Academics Jaidev said various games, including kabaddi, volleyball, hand ball, badminton, chess, carom board, table tennis, judo and taekwondo, would be played during the event.
