Rs 26 cr spent on road safety to curb mishaps

Shimla, March 22

A sum of Rs 26.73 crore under the Road Safety Fund has so far been distributed to various stakeholder departments like Public Works Department, Police, Health, Transport and Education Department for the prevention of road accidents and related activities.

This was revealed at a review meeting of State Level Lead Agency (Road Safety) Transport Department under the chairmanship of Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary. He directed all the departments to work on the target of reducing the road accidents and death rate by 10 per cent in the year 2024 as compared to 2023.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholder departments like Police, Public Works, Health, Education and Transport. In comparison to the year 2022, there was a 13 per cent decrease in road accidents in the state in the year 2023, while the number of deaths in road accidents has decreased by 14 per cent.

Similarly, in 2023, challans were issued for about 8.5 lakh vehicles by the police and Transport Department, in which about Rs 41 crore was earned as compounding fees.

