Rs 26-cr water scheme approved for drought-hit areas of Chamba dist

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 3

The state government has approved a drinking water scheme, to be built at a cost of Rs 26 crore, for various drought-affected areas of Chamba district. The scheme will ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the Sanwal, Shalailawadi, Dehgran, Jhajjakothi, Thaneikothi, Kuthed Budhauda and Hartwas gram panchayats in the district.

This was stated at a public meeting at Bihali in the Kuthed Budhauda gram panchayat today by Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj. He said the construction work on the scheme would be started soon after completing the tender process.

Deputy Speaker said hundreds of people of seven drought-affected panchayats would benefit by the scheme.

Referring to developmental works done in the area, Dr Hans Raj said almost all villages of the Kuthed Budhauda gram panchayat had been connected by road. He said road connectivity had also been extended to the Luinda and Kehla areas. Dr Hans Raj also said that so far 247 minor and major connectivity roads had been constructed in the Churah area, out of which 47 roads had been brought under the PWD.

Apart from this, the state government had provided benefits to the people under other ambitious schemes, including Jan Kalyankari Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojana etc, he said.