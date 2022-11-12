26 in fray for 5 seats in Una district

Our Correspondent

Una, November 11

As many as 424,813 voters (215,034 male, 209,777 female and two transgender) will decide the fate of 26 candidates in the five Assembly segments of Una district. There are 515 polling stations in the district.

The Chintpurni segment, which is reserved for SC, has 102 polling stations, including one critical, 82,707 voters and five candidates in the fray.

Gagret has 91 polling stations (16 critical), 82,866 voters and six candidates in the fray.

Haroli has 106 polling stations (19 critical), 87,605 voters and five candidates fighting the elections.

The Una segment has 98 polling stations and 27 of these are critical. It has 86,310 voters and six candidates are in the fray.

The Kutlehar seat has 118 polling stations (six critical), 85,310 voters and four candidates.