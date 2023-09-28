26% more penalty imposed on mining mafia this year

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 27

The police have been imposing heavy penalties on those indulging in illegal mining in the state. Advanced surveillance methods are being used to discourage illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The fine imposed in such cases this year so far is 26.7 per cent more than the total fine imposed last year. Last year, total 6,686 challans were issued in such cases while the number of challans this year has already reached 5,885 (till September 22).

Out of the total challans issued in 2022, 5,998 were compounded and Rs 3.61 crore collected from the violators. This year, 4,893 challans have been compounded and Rs 4.58 crore collected from the violators.

The highest number of challans (755) were issued in Una district, followed by Kangra (689), Mandi (667), Chamba (574) and Nurpur (594).

Against 413 challans issued in Kullu district, a fine of Rs 99 lakh was collected and against 755 challans issued in Una district Rs 68 lakh was collected as fine from violators. Similarly, against 689 challans issued in Kangra district, Rs 28 lakh was recovered as fine.

The state police have also sent seven cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further action in the matter involving property worth Rs 11 crore.

A senior police official said, “The aim is to prevent illegal export of minerals so that revenue loss to the state can be stopped. The move will also prevent environmental degradation.”

Fine collection

5,885 challans issued and Rs 4.58-crore fine collected from violators till September 22 this year

6,686 challans issued and Rs 3.61-crore fine collected from those indulging in illegal mining in 2022

#Illegal Mining #Shimla