26 stranded at Kangra’s Kareri Lake rescued

PTI

Shimla, June 19

In a joint effort, the teams of the Kangra police and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) rescued 26 people, including tourists, who were stranded near the Kareri Lake, about 10 km from Dharamsala in Kangra district, due to heavy rain, officials said on Monday.

The tourists and the locals, who were stuck at the lake due to an overflowing nullah following heavy rain, were rescued on Sunday night, they said.

The officials said that the rescue teams were rushed to the spot after a tourist from Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) called up Dharamsala police station for help. All tourists were safely brought to Dharamsala, they added.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, 14 persons, including 10 tourists, who were unable to cross the overflowing Bhagsu nullah, were rescued from the Bhagsu waterfall near McLeodganj.