26 stranded at Kangra’s Kareri Lake rescued

Shimla, June 19
In a joint effort, the teams of the Kangra police and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) rescued 26 people, including tourists, who were stranded near the Kareri Lake, about 10 km from Dharamsala in Kangra district, due to heavy rain, officials said on Monday.
The tourists and the locals, who were stuck at the lake due to an overflowing nullah following heavy rain, were rescued on Sunday night, they said.
The officials said that the rescue teams were rushed to the spot after a tourist from Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) called up Dharamsala police station for help. All tourists were safely brought to Dharamsala, they added.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, 14 persons, including 10 tourists, who were unable to cross the overflowing Bhagsu nullah, were rescued from the Bhagsu waterfall near McLeodganj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...