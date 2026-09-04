26 teachers, college faculty to get State Teachers’ Award tomorrow

As many as 26 school teachers and college faculty, including two principals, have been selected for the State Teachers' Award-2026 for rendering outstanding services in the field of education. The awards will be conferred on Teachers' Day on September 5.

Fifteen teachers have been selected under the General Award category. They include Tilak Raj (Kangra); Ajay Kumar, Kiran Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Negi, Manoj Kumar and Inder Prakash (Kinnaur); Jagdish Kumar (Bilaspur); Rohan Lal (Mandi); Rakesh Singh and Purnima Kumari (Hamirpur); Khechok Jangpo (Lahaul-Spiti); Chaman Lal and Lokinder Singh (Shimla); and Srishti Sharma (Sirmaur).

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Six teachers have been chosen under the Special Award category: Roshni Devi (Solan), Sarika Ahuja, Balwant Jhouta and Virender Chauhan (Shimla), Sneh Lata (Bilaspur) and Lalit Kumar (Mandi).

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In the college category, principals Pankaj Basotiya of Government College, Rampur, and Harbans Lal Sharma of Government College, Jukhala, Bilaspur, along with assistant professors Samjeet Singh Thakur (Hamirpur), Prashant Raman Ravi (Chamba) and Ravi Kant (Hamirpur), have been selected.