26-year-old jawan cremated with honours, was to marry on Dec 3

Army soldier Akshay Kumar was cremated with full military honours at his native village, Ruthani, in the Bhoranj subdivision of Hamirpur district today. He was posted in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand, where he reportedly died following a cardiac arrest.

A team of Army personnel carrying his mortal remains arrived at his native village this morning. Akshay had joined the Army in December 2020. His parents were busy making arrangements for his marriage when they received the news of his sudden demise.

His marriage was scheduled for December 3, barely 20 days away, and he was expected to return home next week. His father, Raj Kumar, said he was shocked to learn about the sudden death of his son, who was serving in the Indian Army. His mother, Saroj Kumari, was inconsolable. The 26-year-old was their only son.

Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the deceased soldier. He said the sacrifice of the brave soldier would be remembered forever and assured the bereaved family that the government would extend all possible assistance.