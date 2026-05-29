26-year-old woman arrested with 15gm heroin; mother absconding

The Dehra district police in Kangra arrested a 26-year-old woman after recovering 15 grams of heroin from a house in Rakkar area, while her mother, alleged to be the main accused in the case, remains absconding.

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The operation was carried out by the Rakkar police under the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Himachal Abhiyan’ launched by the Himachal Pradesh government against drug trafficking and substance abuse. Dehra Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary said that a tip-off was received that a mother-daughter duo of Neri village was allegedly involved in the illegal trade and supply of heroin.

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Acting on the information, the police formed a special team and carried out surveillance and technical verification before identifying the house linked to the alleged drug network. On Wednesday, the team raided the house of Tripta Devi, a widow, and recovered 15 grams of heroin during the search operation.

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Police arrested Tripta’s daughter, identified as Pratibha alias Preeti.

However, the alleged main accused, Tripta Devi, was not present at the house during the raid. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest her, with teams conducting raids at various suspected hideouts. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rakkar against the accused women.

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The SP said that Dehra district police continue to follow a “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking and narcotics consumption.

The police have also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activities related to drugs to the nearest police station or through emergency helpline number 112.