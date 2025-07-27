DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 26 yrs on, martyr’s family still awaits promised honour, support

26 yrs on, martyr’s family still awaits promised honour, support

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Havildar Surinder Kumar
As the nation celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark 26 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War, a sense of sorrow and disappointment looms over the family of Kargil martyr Havildar Surinder Kumar, a resident of Dann village in Jawali Assembly constituency, Kangra district.

While official ceremonies and tributes echoed across the country and the state-level function was held in Kangra on Saturday, Veena Devi, widow of the martyr, expressed deep regret over the government’s failure to fulfill promises made to the family at the time of her husband’s supreme sacrifice on July 20, 1999.

“When my husband laid down his life for the country, my sons were just 11 and 8 years old. We were assured of support and respect, but all we’ve received are broken promises,” said Veena Devi with visible anguish.

Unfulfilled promises & a struggle for recognition

According to the family, the then state government had announced the allotment of an LPG agency and the construction of a memorial gate in honour of the martyr in his native village. However, only the local Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jawali was renamed after Havildar Surinder Kumar — beyond that, the promises remain unfulfilled even after two and a half decades.

Rajesh Kumar, the martyr’s younger son, said despite repeated representations to successive governments, the memorial gate project was stalled midway. “Former MLA Arjun Thakur had managed to secure state approval for the gate, but with the change of government, the land selection process was abruptly halted,” he said.

The LPG agency, too, has remained a distant dream for the family. “We have been struggling for over 20 years. Despite strong recommendations, including one from former Kangra MP Shanta Kumar, and endless rounds of official correspondence, we have only met disappointment,” Rajesh lamented.

A quiet plea amid loud celebrations

As the country pays tribute to Kargil heroes with patriotic fervour, the family of a soldier who gave his life in the line of duty feels forgotten. For them, Vijay Diwas is not just a celebration — it’s a reminder of promises broken and honour delayed.

The family continues to appeal to the state and Central governments to uphold the dignity of a soldier’s sacrifice by fulfilling long-pending assurances — not just in name, but in meaningful action.

