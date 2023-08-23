265 water projects ‘restored’ in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 22

As many as 265 of 267 water supply projects that were damaged due to heavy rain in Bilaspur district have been restored. The district has suffered property loss of over Rs 61.46 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Bilaspur today.

He said that 61 of the 73 irrigation schemes of the Jal Shakti Department were damaged due to the rain disaster. He added that the priority of the department was to restore drinking water supply to people in the flood-affected areas. All water supply schemes would be restored within 48 hours.

Agnihotri visited flood-hit areas of the Bilaspur (Sadar) and Jhandutta Assembly constituencies and met with residents of Kandror and Kotdhar villages.

#Bilaspur #Hamirpur #Mukesh Agnihotri