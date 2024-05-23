27 complaints on cVigil app resolved within 100 minutes

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 22

Kangra District Election Officer and the Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, while presiding over a review meeting of election preparations, said so far 27 complaints related to elections had been received in Kangra district on the cVigil app, which had been resolved within the stipulated time.

In addition to this, 54 complaints have been received regarding violation of the model code of conduct, out of which 52 complaints have been resolved and action has been initiated for the other two.

As many as 52 complaints — including 12 against government establishment, 28 against employees, two against local bodies, BJP (eight), Congress (two), public nuisances (one) and media (one) — have been disposed of. In the remaining two cases, action has been initiated through the Director of Higher Education.

In one case, a superintendent of Education Department at Baijnath allegedly participated in electioneering and in the other a mid-day meal worker at Jaisinghpur was reported to have carried the flag of a political party.

The DC said to ensure free and fair voting, the Election Commission of India had launched the cVigil app and through this app, people could report poll code violations. The complaints received on the app are to be resolved within 100 minutes.

Talking to The Tribune, he said a majority of the complaints made initially pertained to wall writing, banners and hoardings on government and private buildings and later complaints of government officials indulging in campaigning were registered.

However, he looked a little dissatisfied as despite of wide publicity, very less people actually made use of the cVigil app which, according to him, was convenient to use.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra