27 complaints on cVigil app resolved within 100 minutes

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, May 22
Kangra District Election Officer and the Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, while presiding over a review meeting of election preparations, said so far 27 complaints related to elections had been received in Kangra district on the cVigil app, which had been resolved within the stipulated time.
In addition to this, 54 complaints have been received regarding violation of the model code of conduct, out of which 52 complaints have been resolved and action has been initiated for the other two.
As many as 52 complaints — including 12 against government establishment, 28 against employees, two against local bodies, BJP (eight), Congress (two), public nuisances (one) and media (one) — have been disposed of. In the remaining two cases, action has been initiated through the Director of Higher Education.
In one case, a superintendent of Education Department at Baijnath allegedly participated in electioneering and in the other a mid-day meal worker at Jaisinghpur was reported to have carried the flag of a political party.
The DC said to ensure free and fair voting, the Election Commission of India had launched the cVigil app and through this app, people could report poll code violations. The complaints received on the app are to be resolved within 100 minutes.
Talking to The Tribune, he said a majority of the complaints made initially pertained to wall writing, banners and hoardings on government and private buildings and later complaints of government officials indulging in campaigning were registered.
However, he looked a little dissatisfied as despite of wide publicity, very less people actually made use of the cVigil app which, according to him, was convenient to use.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his poll campaign in Punjab by holding hi...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...