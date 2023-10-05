Rs 27 cr to be spent on Darang road: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 4

Local MP Pratibha Singh yesterday said that Rs 27.49 crore would be spent on the maintenance of the Katindi-Jhatingri road in the Darang Assembly constituency of Mandi district. She added that funds had been sanctioned for the road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase 3 and the maintenance work on it would start soon.

Pratibha was on a two-day tour of Darang to listen to the grievances of people. She said, “When the condition of the road improves, traffic flow on it will also improve, giving a boost to tourism activities. As the Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu road was damaged due to heavy rain in August, the Katindi-Jhatingri road emerged as an alternative route for vehicular traffic. If the condition of this road is improved, it will be widely used as an alternative route.”

Pratibha visited the remote Chauhar valley in Darang. She was accompanied by former minister Kaul Singh Thakur.

#Kullu #Mandi #Pratibha Singh