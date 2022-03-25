27 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, March 24
As many as 27 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,439. However, there was no death due to the virus. .
The highest number of eight cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by four in Chamba, three each in Kinanur, Mandi and Shimla, two in Hamirpur and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur.—TNS
