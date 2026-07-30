27 officers from UP, Chhattisgarh gain insights into advanced potato production at ICAR-CPRI Shimla

A 27-member delegation of Soil and Water Conservation Officers from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today visited the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, under an exposure and capacity-building programme to gain first-hand knowledge of advanced potato research, sustainable production technologies and extension strategies.

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The officers are undergoing the 131st Batch Officer Training Programme organised by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), Dehradun. The study tour was led by Rama Pal, senior scientist, ICAR-IISWC.

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Welcoming the delegation, Alok Kumar, head, Division of Social Sciences, highlighted the history, mandate and national importance of ICAR-CPRI as India’s premier institute for potato research and development. He briefed the participants on the Institute’s farmer-centric extension initiatives, including capacity-building programmes, frontline demonstrations, digital advisory services and technology dissemination through collaborations with state departments and other stakeholders.

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Addressing the participants, Brajesh Singh, director, ICAR-CPRI, presented an overview of the Institute’s organisational framework, major research achievements and future priorities. He highlighted ICAR-CPRI’s significant contributions to the development of high-yielding, disease-resistant and climate-resilient potato varieties, quality seed production technologies, crop protection strategies, mechanisation, post-harvest management and sustainable potato production systems.

Singh said that the Institute’s research has played a pivotal role in enhancing potato productivity, improving tuber quality, ensuring the availability of healthy seed potatoes and strengthening food and nutritional security while increasing farmers’ income.

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During the visit, the officers interacted with scientists on issues related to potato production technologies, quality seed systems, sustainable crop management, natural resource conservation, and technology transfer. They also visited the Institute’s museum and Kufri Farm, where they observed ongoing research on potato breeding, seed production and crop improvement.

The participants appreciated ICAR-CPRI’s scientific achievements and acknowledged the relevance of its technologies in promoting climate-resilient agriculture, improving resource-use efficiency, and enhancing farm productivity. They expressed confidence that the knowledge gained during the exposure visit would strengthen their initiatives in their respective states.