27-year-old woman dies after 300-metre fall on Himachal’s Churdhar trek

Tragedy struck the Churdhar trek route on Saturday morning when a 27-year-old woman died after slipping and falling nearly 300 metres into a gorge near Mandah Lani, with around 6 km of the trek still remaining to the Churdhar Temple.

The deceased was identified as Preshita Mehta, daughter of Shailendra Mehta and a resident of Chail village in Shimla district. She was trekking with two companions when the accident occurred at around 8.30 am.

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Fellow pilgrims and dhaba operators rushed to the spot after hearing cries for help. Following a strenuous rescue operation, they managed to bring her to the Chaupal-Pulbahal road, from where she was taken to the Civil Hospital, Chaupal. Doctors, however, declared her dead.

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SDM Chaupal Hem Chand Verma said an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 had been provided to the deceased’s relative. Verma, who is also chairman of the Churdhar Temple Committee, urged pilgrims to exercise extra caution while undertaking the trek during rainy weather.

“Although the trek is in good condition, certain stretches can become slippery due to rain. Pilgrims should trek carefully and avoid taking risks,” he said.

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Police have taken the body into custody and initiated post-mortem proceedings. The body will be handed over to the family after completion of the formalities.