270 participate in ‘Run Against Drugs’

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 29

In order to generate mass awareness against drugs, the local administration organised a five-km marathon (men and women) here on the Bodh-Chakki Dhar road, also known as defence road. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vikramaditya Singh flagged off the marathon. In the marathon named ‘Run Against Drugs’, 270 youths took part.

Vikramaditya said that the fight against drugs was not only the responsibility of the government and the administration but the entire society should stand against it. “Everyone has a role to play in the mass movement against drugs and a strong drive against drug smugglers is the need of the hour to eradicate this menace,” he said.

The Sports Minister said, “It was often seen that people start socially boycotting the youth who become drug addicts whereas we should consider the drug addict as a patient and try to treat him in every possible way. Instead of hating him, we should socially help him in getting out of drug abuse cycle.”

In the marathon, Raveena stood first, Nitika Chaudhary second and Anju secured the third position in women’s category whereas Vikram Singh, Ankit Chaudhary and Tushar were declared first, second and third, respectively, in the men’s category. They were given cash prizes and mementoes.

Local Mahajan and Brahmin Sabhas provided refreshment to all participants of the marathon.

#Nurpur