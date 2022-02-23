271 new Covid cases, eight deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 22

As many as 271 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 282,538. Besides, eight persons died of the virus (three in Mandi, two in Una and one each in Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan).

The highest number of 75 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 48 in Shimla, 39 in Hamirpur, 25 in Chamba, 22 in Mandi, 21 in Solan, 15 in Una, 13 in Sirmaur, eight in Bilaspur, three in Kullu and two in Kinnaur. The total active cases declined to 1,528.