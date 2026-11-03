DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 28 Cyber Commandos to take on digital crime in Himachal

28 Cyber Commandos to take on digital crime in Himachal

Police personnel to undergo six-month training before posting in cybercrime cells

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:15 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a major step to strengthen its fight against rising cybercrime, the state police will deploy 28 specially trained Cyber Commandos across the state. As many as 28 police personnel have been selected for a six-month specialised training programme, following which they will be posted in cybercrime cells to strengthen investigations and improve the police response to emerging digital threats.

Cyber Commandos are specialised police personnel equipped with advanced technical skills and hands-on expertise to tackle complex cyber threats. Their role will include safeguarding digital infrastructure, responding to cyber incidents and assisting in the investigation of sophisticated online crimes.

Advertisement

The training will be conducted under the Cyber Commando Programme. The six-month residential course, being organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to build a specialised force capable of addressing the rapidly evolving challenges of cyberspace.

Advertisement

During the programme, the selected personnel will receive intensive training in digital forensics, incident response, threat intelligence and malware analysis. The curriculum will also include simulation-based exercises, red-teaming and practical exposure to advanced cyber technologies through virtual machines. The focus will be on developing the technical expertise required to detect, investigate and respond to increasingly complex cybercrime cases.

The move comes amid a steady rise in cybercrime complaints in the state. According to police officials, the cybercrime helpline receives an average of 600 to 700 complaints every day, with financial fraud and so-called digital arrest scams accounting for a significant share. The police have registered 48 cybercrime cases so far this year.

Advertisement

With cybercriminals increasingly exploiting digital platforms to target unsuspecting people, the deployment of trained personnel is expected to strengthen the state’s cybercrime investigation machinery and improve its ability to tackle technology-driven offences.

Meanwhile, the police have urged people to remain vigilant and report cyber fraud immediately by calling the toll-free national cybercrime helpline 1930 for prompt assistance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts