28 Cyber Commandos to take on digital crime in Himachal

In a major step to strengthen its fight against rising cybercrime, the state police will deploy 28 specially trained Cyber Commandos across the state. As many as 28 police personnel have been selected for a six-month specialised training programme, following which they will be posted in cybercrime cells to strengthen investigations and improve the police response to emerging digital threats.

Cyber Commandos are specialised police personnel equipped with advanced technical skills and hands-on expertise to tackle complex cyber threats. Their role will include safeguarding digital infrastructure, responding to cyber incidents and assisting in the investigation of sophisticated online crimes.

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The training will be conducted under the Cyber Commando Programme. The six-month residential course, being organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to build a specialised force capable of addressing the rapidly evolving challenges of cyberspace.

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During the programme, the selected personnel will receive intensive training in digital forensics, incident response, threat intelligence and malware analysis. The curriculum will also include simulation-based exercises, red-teaming and practical exposure to advanced cyber technologies through virtual machines. The focus will be on developing the technical expertise required to detect, investigate and respond to increasingly complex cybercrime cases.

The move comes amid a steady rise in cybercrime complaints in the state. According to police officials, the cybercrime helpline receives an average of 600 to 700 complaints every day, with financial fraud and so-called digital arrest scams accounting for a significant share. The police have registered 48 cybercrime cases so far this year.

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With cybercriminals increasingly exploiting digital platforms to target unsuspecting people, the deployment of trained personnel is expected to strengthen the state’s cybercrime investigation machinery and improve its ability to tackle technology-driven offences.

Meanwhile, the police have urged people to remain vigilant and report cyber fraud immediately by calling the toll-free national cybercrime helpline 1930 for prompt assistance.