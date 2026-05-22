28 dog bite cases reported in Kangra every day, Indora worst-affected

The stray dog menace in Kangra district has assumed alarming proportions. On an average 28 persons were bitten by dogs every day this year. Official figures reveal that 3,915 dog bite cases were reported in the district in the first 140 days of 2026, raising concern over public safety, particularly of schoolchildren, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. The problem has become acute in both urban and rural areas where stray dogs roam freely on roads, in marketplaces and residential localities. Residents allege that packs of stray dogs frequently chase children on their way to school, creating fear among parents and commuters alike.

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According to the data available from district health institutions, Indora has been the worst-affected place, as it has reported 1,048 dog bite cases till May 20. Palampur recorded 695 cases, followed by Dharamsala (585), Baijnath (379), Kangra (372), Nurpur (318) and Dehra (249). A significant number of dog bite incidents have also been reported from Jwalamukhi and Nagrota Bagwan.

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The health authorities have advised people to immediately wash dog bite wounds thoroughly with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes and seek prompt medical treatment. Doctors emphasise that timely administration of anti-rabies vaccines is crucial to prevent infection.

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Though municipal bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department have undertaken sterilisation and vaccination drives, the stray dog population continues to rise in Kangra district. As per a 2024 survey, Kangra district had nearly 29,912 stray dogs and officials believe their number had increased considerably over the past two years.

The municipal authorities claim that stray dogs are regularly sterilised and vaccinated. However, residents contend that the measures have failed to curb the growing menace. Experts attribute the worsening situation to inadequate shelters, poor waste management and ineffective implementation of animal birth control programmes.

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Neelam, Subhash Sharma, KB Ralhan and Suresh Kumar, all members of NGO People’s Voice, have urged the state government and the local authorities to initiate urgent and effective measures to tackle the stray dog menace before the situation gets out of control.