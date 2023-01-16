28 elderly pensioners honoured

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 15

The HP State Pensioners’ Association honoured 28 elderly government pensioners, including eight women, at its annual function on Saturday.

The association has been organising the “Samman Samaroh” for the past many years to felicitate aged (75 year or more) government pensioners hailing from the lower Kangra areas.

Association president SL Gupta briefed the gathering about the ongoing activities of the association for resolving the pension-related issues of the pensioners.

Greeting the newly formed government in the state, he expressed hope that it would soon fulfil the longstanding demands of the government pensioners in the state.