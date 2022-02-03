28 more trees axed in Nurpur forests, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 2

The illegal tree felling spree in Nurpur forests is going on unabated. After 68 khair trees were axed in Denkwan and Rit forests in Nurpur forest division a few days back, the mafia reportedly felled 28 trees in Bindravan and Hathidhar forests here on Tuesday.

As per information, after being axed, the felled trees were converted into logs. After committing the illegal activity, the offenders uprooted stumps with the intention to destroy the evidence of the offence. The field staff of the forest department during routine checking in these forests on Wednesday found the axed trees. The department has seized the logs found there. It also took possession of the uprooted stumps of the felled trees.

Following the complaint of range officer, Nurpur forest range, the police have registered a case against Satish Kumar, a forest contractor and his assistant Munshi Ram, residents of Bardi (Nurpur). DSP Surinder Thakur said a theft case under section 379 of the IPC and sections 41-42 of Indian Forest Act had been registered against the duo. Police has started investigating the case.

